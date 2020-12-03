In a letter addressed and published by the Echo, a Southend United fan has aimed a letter of complaint at Chairman Ron Martin.

The Shrimpers are struggling at the bottom of League Two and the fans are starting to voice their frustrations.

Fan anger…

The letter reads: “Surely the time has come for a complete forensic examination of the financial documents surrounding Southend United. I have supported the Blues since 1956 and do so even not living in the town these days. I live up north (Pickering, Yorkshire). The club has always ambled along just managing to the exist, despite some former chairs’ efforts to run it into the ground.

“I agree with previous correspondence that something is badly wrong within the anonymous hierarchy, robbing Peter to pay Paul doesn’t work in any walk of life. All other small clubs have managed to get new stadia by being realistic in their targets. Martin must sell up and face the consequences of his greed and avarice. A new broom in the boardroom is the only answer then and only then will we have a team that feels secure personally and professionally.

“The staff are all on financial tenterhooks every week. How can they be expected to perform at their best? Get him out now and ask the FA to scrutinise the books.”

The frustration of the fan is understandable, too. Off the pitch, one could argue that the club has been as bad as they have been on the pitch. Financially, in truth, it has to be questioned whether the the Shrimpers could survive as a club should relegation out of the Football League occur.

Non-league on the horizon…

And, the fact is, it’s a question we’ll have an answer to sooner rather than later. Mark Molesley’s side look increasingly likely at facing the drop with every passing game.

Just recently, a 3-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers killed any momentum the Walsall victory would have given those at Roots Hall. Worryingly, the same could be said for their survival hopes with eight points separating themselves and safety.

The Stevenage game up next is simply a must win for the Blues. Should they fail to pick up the three points, the gap of eight points will increase to 10. With the the transfer embargo still in place, too, Molesley faces the toughest job in the Football League.

Miserable time…

It is a miserable time to be a supporter at Roots Hall, and the news of fans being allowed to return would have pleased many. Perhaps not Ron Martin, however, who could be forced to watch what was once a vibrant atmosphere turn dangerously sour amid relegation fears.

The Southend season is at make or break point. And it is looking more and more likely to break rather than forming the making of incredible survival.