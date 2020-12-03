Blackburn Rovers hotshot Adam Armstrong was the centre of attention again as he scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Millwall on Wednesday night.

So far this season, Adam Armstrong has been in unstoppable form. The Blackburn Rovers star has been one of the Championship’s standout players and his form continued on Wednesday night.

Blackburn’s match-winner

Armstrong was the provider for Rovers’ opening goal, teeing it up for Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott to beautifully curl home after 25 minutes.

Scott Malone equalised for Millwall nine minutes later and with 90 minutes on the clock, it seemed the Lions were set for a sixth consecutive draw.

However, Blackburn talisman Armstrong’s deflected strike found the back of the net in the 91st minute. The goal secured all three points for Tony Mowbray’s side and took them to six games unbeaten.

Golden-boot contender

Another goal takes Armstrong to 14 Championship goals in 15 matches. The former Newcastle United starlet is one ahead of former Magpies teammate Ivan Toney in the chase for the Championship golden-boot.

A firm fan favourite

After the game, Blackburn Rovers fans moved to show their love for Armstrong. The forward has been subject of high praise for some time now and their support was out in force once again.

Here’s what Blackburn fans had to say on Twitter about Armstrong’s heroics:

Love you Arma, please never leave x — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) December 2, 2020

Complete baller pal! 🔥 — Jay Winstanley (@TheAdder180) December 2, 2020

What a player Adam Armstrong is #Rovers — Rick Williams (@Rickw0803) December 2, 2020

This lad is something else man — RockNRun85 (@RockNRun85) December 2, 2020

Armstrong is our modern day Shearer! — Robert Gibson (@Rob_Gibson_) December 2, 2020

Get in!!!! Arma you beautiful little man #rovers — Joe Atkinson (@joeatkinson94) December 2, 2020