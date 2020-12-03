Swindon Town have confirmed the departure of assistant manager Noel Hunt on their official club website.

After just over two years with Swindon Town, it has been confirmed that Noel Hunt has departed the League One side.

The Robins confirmed Hunt’s departure on Wednesday night, revealing he has left by “mutual consent”.

What the club had to say

Upon the announcement of the 37-year-old’s departure, Swindon Town issued a club statement thanking Hunt for his efforts with the club. Their club statement read:

“The club would like to thank Noel for all his efforts during his time at the County Ground, especially during our 2019/20 League Two Championship-winning campaign.

“We would also like to wish Noel the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Hunt’s time at the County Ground

Hunt was Richie Wellens’ right-hand man during his time with the club. He played an important role in Swindon’s promotion to League One as the Wiltshire outfit won the League Two title.

The former Reading, Portsmouth and Leeds United man remained at the club following Wellens’ departure, working under John Sheridan before yesterday’s departure.

What next for Hunt?

With his time at Swindon Town at an end, it will be interesting to see where Hunt goes from here. His success with the Robins and Football League playing pedigree would make him a worthwhile acquisition.

Swindon Town fans…

Would you have liked to see Hunt stay or do you think it is the right decision for him to leave? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.



Would you have liked to see Hunt stay?