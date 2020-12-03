Gary Rowett was left extremely frustrated with the officials following Millwall’s 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday evening.

The Lions were beaten by a 91st-minute winner from the Championship’s leading scorer Adam Armstrong.

Rowett was left frustrated after Millwall had three penalty claims turned down.

“Pick any one of three, said Rowett. “It’s an incredibly frustrating evening. The beauty of modern technology is that on the bench we do get more or less a live feed. It’s about 20 seconds behind but we can look at the incidents again. I appreciate the officials haven’t got that ability, but that’s why they are officials, to make the right decisions or at least one of the right decisions.

The Lions boss admitted that the first claim would have been harder for the referee to give but firmly believed that both the second and third appeals should have been given.

“The first one, Lenihan, I can semi-understand why they haven’t given it because he dips his shoulder down and with that his arm goes wider and he blocks the shot from Jed Wallace. The second one there’s a ball in the box and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has a header. Ayala’s got both his hands above his head and he blocks with either one of his hands.

Rowett was particularly frustrated that the third appeal was not given before revealing that two of the home side’s players admitted handballing it to the Millwall manager.

“The third one Ayala almost punches it out and the referee’s got a really good view – he almost punches it out of the penalty spot. That’s why you see our players go so mad about it because it was so obvious.

“Two Blackburn players came off afterwards and said they handballed it to me.”