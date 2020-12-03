League One side Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the arrival of former Bristol City, Bolton Wanderers and MK Dons man Aaron Wilbraham on their official club website.

Veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham has been out of football since his departure from Rochdale earlier this year. Now, it has been confirmed that he has returned to the game in a coaching capacity.

A new challenge

The 41-year-old has linked up with League One side Shrewsbury Town, where he will work as Steve Cotterill’s assistant manager.

Former Birmingham City and Bristol City boss Cotterill took up the Shrews job in late-November and has now moved to add Wilbraham to his coaching ranks.

It presents a new challenge for Wilbraham who will be looking to make an impact at Shrewsbury.

Cotterill’s reaction

Upon the announcement of Wilbraham’s appointment, the 56-year-old said he is looking forward to working alongside his new number two after previously managing him with Bristol City. Here’s what he had to say:

“Aaron is a fantastic professional and he’s a great lad. He’s had a fantastic career and he played for me at Bristol City. He was tremendous in the dressing room and was very popular.

“He was doing his coaching badges back then so there was always going to be a progression when he finished playing. I felt it was a great time to give Aaron his first opportunity.

“He’s a brilliant lad and he’ll be extremely popular in and around the place. I’m sure he’s going to be a great addition to our staff.”

Bags of Football League experience

Wilbraham has played in four decades, with the vast majority of his time being spent in the Football League. The striker enjoyed notable stints with MK Dons, Bristol City and Rochdale.

