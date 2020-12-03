Yesterday, it was reported by football.london that Arsenal had not made contact with Norwich City over Argentinian attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia. This is despite Arsenal needing the sort of creative spark that Buendia provides.

Indeed, as written about here on The72 at the time, this could ‘leave the door open’ for Leeds United who were said to have held a degree of interest in the 23-year-old.

Emi Buendia – being more than a ‘good day’ for Norwich

Since his arrival at Carrow Road, Buendia has firmly entrnched himself into the affections of Canaries fans. That first season in Norfolk was enough to do that with him more than repaying his £1.3m fee from Getafe with 8 goals and 12 assists.

Like Norwich themselves, the Argentinian struggled to transfer that Championship form to the Premier League and he was relegated back to the Championship with a single goal and 7 assists to his name. Not a bad return.

This season the fan-favourite has started well, netting three goals and adding 4 assists in 11 appearances totally just 944 minutes of on-pitch action. There’s much to be admired there.

Door should be blockaded by Leeds United

The football.london article said, quoting a source close to Buendia, that he is “focused on Norwich and getting promoted” and also that any move in January “it depends on Norwich.”

Even if Norwich were to sell him or hawk him around in the January market, they would be asking big bucks for him. Leeds United faced a similar situation with Ben White and Brighton over the summer.

Leeds United bid up to £25m on that occasion but didn’t bid further and instead bought German international Robin Koch for around half that price. In short, that’s pretty much what would happen here; Norwich would set a prohibitive price and Leeds United would choose not to play ball.

Not the right option for the Whites

Looking at it in an even more plaintive light of day, Emi Buendia isn’t the right man for Elland Road. Where he’d want to play, United have Spanish international Rodrigo. In other possible positions they have Jack Harrison and Raphinha.

He’d be a bench player at best; a back-up to the first team. In truth though, he’s just not that good to slot into a Leeds United side who play frenetic, high-pressing football on the front-fott at all times.

Will Emiliano Buendia see this season out in the Sky Bet Championship or move to bigger things?