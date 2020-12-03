Millwall defender Jake Cooper looks set to need surgery after dislocating his shoulder in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Birmingham City.

The former Reading defender had started the last 136 consecutive games playing every single minute but missed out on Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking after the game Gary Rowett admitted he was not sure how long he could be without his defender.

“It’s difficult to say, said Rowett. “He’s dislocated his shoulder and the advice was that we don’t play him straight away. I think we’re in a scenario where he’s going to need an operation at some point, and we’re going to have to give it a go and see whether it re-dislocates or not.

“The challenge for that is how long do we wait, and the advice is if we can give him a short period of time at least to let the swelling settle, at least let him strengthen a tiny bit and then get him back out there and hope for the best.

The Lions are in the midst of an injury crisis with a number of first-teamers currently unavailable.

“It’s not a great scenario for us at the minute with the likes of Zohore out. Mahlon [Romeo] played for us after an injection, he’s not trained at all but I thought he got through the game really, really well.”

Rowett is also unable to rely on the services of Mason Bennett, Connor Mahoney and Billy Mitchell who are all injured and unlikely to feature in Saturday’s game against Derby.