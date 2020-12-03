Cambridge United midfielder Wes Hoolahan, who was dubbed ‘Wessi’ in his hay day, was undoubtedly one of the most gifted and naturally talented footballers on the ball.

Hoolahan, who is now playing his trade in League Two, was a loyal servant for his former side Norwich City. ‘Wessi’ aided the Canaries progression from League One up to the Premier League with some world class individual performances.

Joy to watch…

The Irish play maker had a ‘touch of class’ about his all-round play. Rarely would you see the midfielder give the ball away and he offered a bit of ‘magic’ in the final third of pitch with his ‘wand’ of a left foot. He really was a joy to watch on the football pitch.

Hoolahan left Carrow Road in 2018 and joined West Brom the following season. He made ten appearances for the Baggies before moving to the Australian A-League in 2019.

Now back in England playing for Cambridge, the 38-year-old is still providing effective performances for his side. The ex-Blackpool man is a player who isn’t afraid of getting on the ball and dictating the play, a real Spanish style footballer.

International…

The ex-Republic of Ireland international made 43 appearances for his country. Hoolahan possessed a natural talent that isn’t just thought, the game would flow at his own pace once he grasped ahold of the football.

Norwich fans will always have a fond memory of ‘Wessi’ and rightly so. He was a player that did his talking on the pitch and provided some game changing moments throughout the 90 minutes of a football game. Wes Hoolahan – A very talented player with a fantastic attitude.