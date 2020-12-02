Former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has a ‘big chance’ of landing the vacant Sunderland job, claims The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 42-year-old has been available since his Huddersfield Town sacking at the end of last season.

He rose to fame with Lincoln City after guiding them from the National League into League One, winning the EFL Trophy along the way.

Now though, he’s being linked with the Sunderland job after Phil Parkinson’s sacking last week.

Nixon tweeted earlier today:

Cowley has a big chance of getting this. https://t.co/b5mmfryWME — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 2, 2020

Plenty of names have already been linked alongside Cowley, including former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss Paul Cook.

One time Black Cats boss Guy Poyet was briefly linked as well, before ruling himself out – former Barnsley and Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has also ‘applied’ for the job.

Cowley though seems a strong candidate and a preferred choice amongst Sunderland fans.

His Lincoln City side were competing in League One before Huddersfield poached him, doing well to steer the club away from relegation in his time there.

Town’s sacking was a shock to many and the club have since appointed Carlos Corberan.

As for Sunderland, their first game without the oversight of Parkinson almost ended in calamity at home to Burton Albion last night, but for Max Power to salvage a late point.

Going into this weekend’s fixture against the struggling Wigan, Sunderland sit in 7th-place of the League One table – a point behind Portsmouth in 6th and with a game in hand.

Their season can yet end in promotion, but the club needs to make the right appointment, and soon.