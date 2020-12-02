After a glittering career for both England and Chelsea, John Terry hung up his football boots for good in October 2018 after a season with Aston Villa in the Sky Bet Championship.

Since then he’s been Dean Smith’s assistant but all that could be about to change according to media publication Football Insider.

A glittering career for John Terry

Since signing as a youth player from West Ham, John Terry was a Chelsea player through and through. He went on to make 712 appearances for the Blues, scoring 66 goals and providing 29 assists along the way.

492 of these games were in the Premier League, accompanying 109 Champions League games that he had tucked under his belt. He was also a 78-cap international for England – many of these games coming as captain.

After this plethora of games for Chelsea and England, Terry saw out his career with a season at Aston Villa. He played 38 Championship games for the them before retiring and moving into a coaching role with the Villans.

Villa and managerial responsibilities

After hanging up his boots, Terry donned a Villa tracksuit and took on a role as an assistant to Villa boss Dean Smith. It is a tenure that has seen him assist former Brentford boss Smith for 96 games.

His time at the Second City club has seen Terry aide Smith in getting Villa out of the Sky Bet Championship and help them survive a turbulent first Premier League campaign.

The Derby links – Football Insider’s slant

Football Insider said yesterday that Terry was keen to step up a level and become the next permanent manager at Pride Park – a job vacant since Phillip Cocu left the club.

Todat pundit Kevin Campbell said that he expects that Terry will step into management ‘soon’. When asked about this by Football Insider, Campbell said:

“The time might be right for him to go and manage and I am sure everybody at Aston Villa will wish him well when that time and opportunity arises.“

Given the previous links to Derby County, a move out of Villa Park to Pride Park does not seem to be that big a stretch of the imagination.

