Huddersfield Town have had a promising start to life under Carlos Corberan, but they are a side that looks threatened if they suffer from an injury crisis. Here are three players the Terriers could target to add squad depth.

Three free agents who Huddersfield Town should seriously consider signing

Andre Green

One particular position that lacks depth in the Huddersfield squad is the wide areas. Although the club are expected to go back in for Rolando Aarons in January, they may purchase a free agent so they have numbers over the busy Christmas period. Andre Green could be an option for the Terriers who is yet to find a club after his summer departure from Aston Villa. Green is a player who has experience in the championship making over 50 appearances in the division. And as the winger is only 22 he could be a perfect fit for Huddersfield.

Jozo Šimunović

Jozo Šimunović’s Celtic career came to a heartbreaking end last year. Although the Croatian isn’t entirely fit from the injury he picked up with the Scottish side he could certainly be a good pick up for Huddersfield. Standing at 6 ft 3 in Šimunović is a tall, strong centre back who would be more than capable of holding his own against some of the tougher strikers in the league.

Víctor Àlvarez

Huddersfield have already brought in a couple of Spanish players so far in Carlos Corberan’s reign, and Àlvarez could add to the Spanish contingent at the West Yorkshire side. Àlvarez is an experienced left back without a club after departing Russian side Arsenal Tula over the summer. Huddersfield could bring Àlvarez to the club for the left back role, as it’s a position where they could become exposed if first team regular Harry Toffolo gets injured, as Jaden Brown would then be the only senior left back in the squad.

Summary

Ultimately, the free agent market is as strong as ever this year due to the pandemic. Players who would in normal times have had contract extensions now have been released from clubs, and it isn’t just as easy as signing for a new team. Huddersfield have already added one free agent in Alex Vallejo in between the two transfer windows and they may well turn to the free market again if they feel they’re squad is getting stretched.