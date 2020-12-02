Hull City want to sign Bohemians winger Danny Grant, as per a report by the Irish Independent.

The Tigers are ‘keen’ to complete a deal to sign him in the January transfer window.

Grant, who is 20 years old, has been identified by Grant McCann’s side as someone to further boost their attacking options going into the second-half of the season.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has impressed for Bohemians in their 2020 campaign, scoring seven goals in 18 games in all competitions.

Open to England move…

Grant is eager to explore opportunities in England: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I probably want to test myself in England and get to England.



“I’m looking at some opportunities over in England. I’ve spoken to Keith (Long) about staying at Bohs and Keith knows how much the club means to me but I’m probably looking to get to England. I think (it’s the right time). People will have different opinions.”

He added: “Keith and Trevor (Croly) will say I can develop more in Ireland which I probably can. Other people will say make hay when the sun shines. That’s a decision I have to make. Is now the right time or do I need another year? I’m not going to walk into any team in England, I understand that.”

Fits the bill…

Grant fits the bill for Hull in terms of their transfer policy of late, he is young and has the potential to develop in the future.

The Tigers are currently top of League One and have their sights firmly set on an immediate return to the Championship.

They are in action tonight against fellow Yorkshire side Doncaster Rovers at the KCOM Stadium and will be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup defeat to Stevenage last time out.

Will Hull sign Danny Grant?