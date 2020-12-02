In an interview which appears on Teesside Live, Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has spoken out about Middlesbrough, who they face on Wednesday evening.

Swansea have started the season exceptionally well. They currently sit in sixth place in the table and are just two points off top spot. Middlesbrough have also enjoyed a successful start, sitting in 10th, five points behind their midweek opponents.

The two sides have the best defensive records in the division. Swansea have conceded just eight goals in 14 games, whereas Boro have conceded nine in the same amount of games.

When asked about the quality of Middlesbrough, Cooper spoke highly of Neil Warnock’s side.

“They’ve had a good start to the season,” he said. “They’ve not conceded many goals and have invested in some good players.

“Obviously, they have an experienced manager as well – that needs to be recognised. It’s going to be as tough a game as any away from home and we need to be ready, but we will be.

“We respect what we’re coming up against and the managers that coach the teams; you have to.

“But our idea is what we bring to every game and that will be no different.”

Cooper will be hoping to capitalise on Bournemouth losing at home to Preston North End yesterday evening and a win could take them to the top of the table if results go their way. On the other hand, Middlesbrough will be hoping to make up ground on the top six following their recent away defeat to Huddersfield.