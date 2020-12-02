In an extraordinary report in Spanish media, it has been reported that arguably the biggest club in world football in Real Madrid, are after a certain Brazilian star in Hertfordshire called Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian was purchased by Watford for just £2m when Watford were in the Premier League and Pedro was just 16-years-old. Fluminense touted the youngster as a better prospect than Richarlison, who also left Fluminense for Watford to pursue a career in England and had a possible move to Barcelona rejected.

Pedro officially joined The Hornets in January, making two substitute appearances for Watford before relegation back to the Championship, where the 19-year-old has been given his chance.

An opportunity taken with two hands, as the current Watford top goalscorer has now appeared on Real Madrid’s radar, just months after his first start for Vladimir Ivic’s side.

The report states that sources close to Los Blancos have assured Central Defense that Juni Calafat, chief scout at Real Madrid, has requested permission to start negotiations about a possible move. Calafat has already brought three Brazilian musketeers into the club including Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militão.

Joao Pedro is contracted to The Hornets until 2020, a smart move by chairman Gino Pozzo, who can spot potential in a player from a mile away. This has deterred Madrid away, who admittedly have other transfer targets on their radar.

Watford have no intention of selling Joao Pedro next month, despite reports in Spain linking him with a move to Real Madrid.@SkySportsNews understands Watford see him in the same bracket as Ismaila Sarr and it would take a fee in the region of £40m for them to even consider. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) December 2, 2020

Anthony Joseph, a news editor for Sky Sports, has reported that Gino Pozzo has set the same £40m price tag on Joao Pedro as he did on Ismaila Sarr which deterred the Premier League champions away from the Senegalese.