Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo was linked with Leicester City in the summer but after the sales of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, Mbeumo has since ‘suffered’.

The infamous BMW that scored 59 Championship goals last season was torn apart in the summer.

Watkins landed at Aston Villa where he’s since continued his progression, with Benrahma opting for a move across London to join West Ham United.

Mbeumo could also have joined them in the Premier League.

He scored 16 goals in 45 Championship appearances in what was his maiden season in English football and it made him a target of Leicester’s in August.

The move wouldn’t materialise though – Leicester seemingly lost interest and since, Mbeumo has really struggled to match the levels set last season.

Having featured in all 15 of Brentford’s Championship games so far, Mbeumo has managed just the one goal.

Thomas Frank’s side started slowly after last season’s play-off heartbreak but a win at Rotherham United last night took their win streak to three in the Championship, having lost just one of their last 11.

The Bees sit in 4th-place ahead of tonight’s bout of fixtures but for Mbeumo, his place in the starting line-up could soon come under scrutiny.

Fan favourite Sergi Canos could well be a preferred choice for the weekend clash with Blackburn Rovers, and Frank could be inclined to make the call given Mbeumo’s lack of goals.

Having managed five assists, Mbeumo remains a threat. But without Watkins and Benrahma backing him up, he’s become far less effective for Brentford.

He could yet salvage his season and help Brentford into the Premier League or, failing that, make himself a target of top-flight clubs again next season.