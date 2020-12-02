Barnsley’s Callum Styles is a man in-form and with it, might come some potential January interest.

Ahead of this season, the 20-year-old penned a new deal at Oakwell.

It sees him extend his stay until 2022 and having broke into the first-team last season, making 17 Championship appearances as the Tykes fended off relegation, he’s become a regular this time round.

Under Valerien Ismael, Styles has become one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Having started and scored the winner in last night’s 2-1 win at Birmingham City, Styles has now featured 12 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice.

Barnsley fans are in awe of Styles and his recent form will no doubt be catching the eyes of others as well.

Having joined the club form Bury midway through the 2018/19 season, Styles has become a really exciting, and this season really important player for Barnsley.

His side have experienced an upturn in form as well – Barnsley now sit in 13th-place of the Championship table having claimed 19 points from their opening 15 games of the season.

The club has placed an emphasis on youth in recent years and it’s seen the likes of Mads Andersen and Conor Chaplin blossom.

Styles though is a level above – fans took to Twitter last night (see below) to share their thoughts and it’s clear how highly they rate him.

With his deal expiring in 2022, Barnsley might be readying him an extended and improved offer just a few months after his last.

It’d be a coy idea – clubs form higher up in the Championship or even the Premier League could well be monitoring Styles ahead of January.