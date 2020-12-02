Swansea City had a hectic transfer window in the autumn, having to find replacements for Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher and Joe Rodon, whilst trying to improve the lack of squad depth in the team.

Despite working on a shoestring budget, the South Wales club recruited intelligently. The work they put in during the transfer window is starting to pay off. Now the Swans are just two points shy of the top of the table.

Players like Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett, Morgan Gibbs-White (although currently injured), Korey Smith, Kasey Palmer and Jamal Lowe have all stepped into the team and made a positive contribution to building something very special in SA1.

Unfortunately, one player who has yet to make that same impact is Joel Latibeaudiere. The England U-20 international is yet to play for Steve Cooper’s side since being brought in by Manchester City.

Swansea City have in fact conceded the least goals in the EFL, with a back three of Guehi, Bennett and Cabango with Naughton also filling in when called upon. Latibeaudiere has certainly been a victim of the, ‘if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality being held by Cooper, and rightfully so.

However, the former Manchester City defender has taken to social media to ensure that the footballing world does not forget about him, tweeting a photo of him captioned ‘Take your time…’ (tweet above).

Steve Cooper perfectly handled Ben Cabango who was highly-touted but had to wait patiently for his opportunity. Since his debut, Cabango has never looked back, playing for his national team, Wales, and becoming one of the first names on the team sheet. Joel Latibeaudiere will be waiting to follow in his footsteps.