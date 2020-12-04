AFC Bournemouth’s five-year stint in the Premier League came to an end last season as they were relegated on the final day despite winning at Everton.

Bournemouth supporters were obviously devastated by the relegation, but things have started well for the Cherries so far this season and they currently sit second in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Things are looking good for the South Coast club right now and optimism is high that they can bounce straight back to the Premier League.

We’ve taken a trip down memory lane to take a look at the team that won promotion that season and see how their career panned out after that famous season.

Here is a look at a starting XI from that season, taking into consideration appearances made:

Goalkeeper: Artur Boruc – Former Polish international Boruc was only on loan during the 2014/15 campaign, but after his performances helped Bournemouth win the title, he was signed permanently from South Coast rivals Southampton. He remained at the club until the expiration of his contract earlier this year. Boruc returned to his native Poland in August, joining Legia Warsaw on a free transfer.

Defender: Simon Francis – Many of the names on this list will be extremely familiar to Bournemouth fans as many of them remained at the club for years after their promotion. Simon Francis was at the club until this summer when he was released following the expiration of his contract. He is currently without a club.

Defender: Steve Cook – Cook has been an ever-present in the AFC Bournemouth side since he joined from South Coast rivals Brighton and was a regular feature in helping the Cherries stay in the top-flight for five years. Still at the club, the 29-year old defender has played 11 of the 12 games for the club so far this season.

Defender: Tommy Elphick – Elphick played all 46 games in the league for AFC Bournemouth as they achieved promotion. He stayed at the club for their first season in the top-flight, but was sold to Aston Villa in July 2016. Elphick was on the books at Villa for three years, but spent time on loan at both Reading and Hull City. Elphick was sold permanently in July 2019, joining Huddersfield Town following their relegation from the Premier League. The 33-year old is currently on the sidelines injured but is expected to return in the new year.

Defender: Adam Smith – Well, this is another easy one! As Bournemouth fans will know, Adam Smith is still an AFC Bournemouth player! In fact, he has already played nine times for the Cherries so far this season and he will be hoping to achieve his second promotion with the club.

Midfielder: Marc Pugh – Bournemouth rotated quite heavily during their 2014/15 season, but Mark Pugh was in the top four capped midfielders for the Cherries. Pugh remained a Bournemouth player until he was loaned to Hull City in January 2019. Later that year, the versatile midfielder left the club permanently, joining QPR after the expiration of his contract. Pugh spent a year at QPR but things didn’t work out and the 33-year old joined Sky Bet League One side on a free transfer in October 2020.

Midfielder: Matt Ritchie – The Scotland international is the only name on this list that is currently playing in England’s top-flight. Ritchie stayed at Bournemouth for a year after their promotion, but moved to Newcastle United in July 2016. Ritchie helped the Magpies achieve promotion back the Premier League and features regularly when fit.

Midfielder: Harry Arter – Arter was a regular for Bournemouth in their first few seasons in the Premier League, but fell out of favour and was loaned out to Cardiff City in August 2018. He was also loaned out the next season, helping Fulham achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Arter then left the Cherries permanently in September 2020, joining Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder: Charlie Daniels – I know this one will turn a few heads as he has been playing in defence for the last few years, but according to transfermarkt.com, he played midfield during Bournemouth’s promotion season. Daniels is one of the most recent players on this list to have left the club. He departed the Vitality Stadium in August 2020, and signed a contract with Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town in October 2020.

Striker: Callum Wilson – Similarly to Daniels, Callum Wilson only left AFC Bournemouth this summer. The striker was always expected to leave after the club were relegated, and he joined Newcastle United in September 2020 and has scored eight goals already this season for the Magpies.

Striker – Yann Kermorgant – This is a name that I had certainly forgotten about before I did the research for this article but I’m sure Bournemouth fans haven’t. The French striker is now retired and is the only player on this list to have done so. Kermorgant was never given his chance in the Premier League, and was sold to Reading in January 2016. He spent two years at the Madjeski Stadium before moving back to his native France to play for second tier side Vannes, where he retired.