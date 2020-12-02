Stoke City have signed goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, as announced by their official club website.

The Potters have brought in the veteran stopper as some additional cover.

Lonergan, who is 37 years old, has been available since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

Safe pair of hands…

He is a vastly experienced ‘keeper who has racked up over 400 appearances in his career.

Stoke brought in Niki Mäenpää last month but have had to move for Lonergan now after the ex-Bristol City man suffered an injury to his hand in training.

Career to date…

Lonergan started his career at Preston North End and went onto play 231 games for their first-team. He left Deepdale in 2011 to join Leeds United.

He was the Whites’ first choice during his first spell at the club but left after a year for Bolton Wanderers, where he spent three years.

Spells at Fulham and Wolves followed for him before he returned to Elland Road for a second spell in 2017. Lonergan made seven appearances for the Yorkshire side in the Championship before leaving for stints at Middlesbrough and Rochdale.

Premier League winners’ medal…

Liverpool made a surprise swoop for him in August last year and he provided back-up to their goalkeeping department as they won the Premier League title last term. He was even handed a winners’ medal by Jurgen Klopp.

Lonergan will now be looking forward to a new challenge at Stoke and will be ready for Michael O’Neill’s side if called upon.

They are in action tonight and face Wycombe Wanderers.

Good signing for Stoke?