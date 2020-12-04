Ivan Toney joined Sky Bet Championship side Brentford this summer following the best season of his career at third tier Peterborough United.

It had been a long time coming for Toney, who had endured several difficult loan spells after failing to make it at Premier League club Newcastle United.

The 24-year old striker spent time on loan at 4 different clubs before he signed permanently for Peterborough United. Posh are well known for developing their strikers, and that’s exactly what they did with Ivan Toney, earning him his big money move to Brentford!

Many people doubted whether or not Toney could do it in the second tier of English football, but he has picked up exactly where he left off last season and is currently the joint top goal scorer in the Sky Bet Championship.

To celebrate the start he has made to the 2020/21 season, we took a look back at Ivan Toney’s career to see how he ended up where he is:

Ivan Toney began his career at his hometown club Northampton Town. He made his debut back in 2012, becoming the club’s youngest player at the age of just 16.

Toney scored 11 goals in 53 Sky Bet League Two games for the Cobblers and his performances at such a young age made a number of bigger clubs show interest in him.

A move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in late 2014 collapsed, and Toney joined Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee in August 2015.

Things never quite worked out for Toney in the North East and instead he spent the majority of the next few seasons out on loan at Football League clubs.

He spent the 2015/16 on loan at Barnsley when they were in the third tier, playing 15 times but scoring just once. The Tykes were promoted that season and lifted the Football League trophy, with Toney featuring in both games.

Toney started the 2016/17 season on loan at Shrewsbury Town where he scored six goals in 19 league matches. The second half of the season was spent at another Sky Bet League One side Scunthorpe United, where he managed to find the back of the net six times in just 15 matches. His performances that season helped Scunthorpe reach the Play-Offs, but they were beaten by Millwall in the Semi-Finals.

The 2017/18 season was another frustrating one for Ivan Toney who yet again spent the whole campaign on loan at third tier clubs. He began the season at Wigan Athletic, scoring four times in 24 games for the Latics.

His final loan spell saw Toney return to Scunthorpe United and again he helped them reach the Play-Offs but they were beaten in the Semi-Finals for the second successive season, with Rotherham United getting the best of them this time around.

After three years and several loan spells, Ivan Toney finally left Newcastle United permanently in August 2018, joining Peterborough United.

His first season with the Posh saw him record his best ever goal scoring season as he netted 16 times in the league.

Although his first season was good, his second season was even better and that is what made people stand up and take notice.

In the 2019/20 season, which was cut short due to COVID-19, Ivan Toney scored an impressive 24 goals in 32 league matches.

Ultimately this is what earned him his move to Brentford, but as a player Toney is so much more than just goals.

As a striker, he is the most complete forward that I have seen at Peterborough United, and the list of good strikers from Posh is quite long!

His hold-up play allows runners from midfield, his strength is enough to worry any Sky Bet Championship defender and for such a big lad, he’s also great with his feet.

As previously mentioned, many people doubted Toney’s ability to make it happen in the second tier of English football, but his start to this campaign has left those critics speechless.