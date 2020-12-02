Former Manchester City academy prospect Jack Byrne has been setting the League of Ireland alight with his performances for Irish Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers.

Byrne has been linked with numerous English Premiership and Championship side’s in the last year, which have included the likes of Stoke City and Bournemouth.

Byrne contributed in helping his side win the title this season and on a personal success, he has been awarded the Irish Premier Division player of the year for two consecutive seasons.

The skilful and technically gifted midfielder is a player that possesses real quality in the final third. He is a footballer that deserves to be playing his trade in one of England’s top divisions.

The 24-year-old had nine goals and three assists for his club in the league this season and also impressed in Europa League qualifying, coming up against AC Milan.

READ: Arsenal ‘leave door open’ for Leeds United to sign £25m Championship ace

Byrne’s set pieces and dead ball abilities would be an asset for any team, he can play centrally or on the right of midfield.

The ex-City man has played for Oldham Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Kilmarnock FC in his career. To date, Byrne also has four caps for the Republic of Ireland national team.

Keep an eye on this play maker, Championship clubs could very well look into signing the talented player. Byrne will have to decide if he wants to stay in Ireland or give English football another shot.

There is no doubt that he is good enough for the latter. The midfielder will feature in a cup final for Shamrock Rovers this weekend, English clubs will be keeping a keen eye on how he performs.