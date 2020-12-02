Charlton Athletic are interested in Eastleigh striker Ben House, according to a report by Football Insider.

League One duo Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are also being linked with a move for the National League man.

In the hous(e)ing market…

House, who is 21 years old, only joined Eastleigh in August but has impressed for them in non-league, scoring six goals in his opening eight games in all competitions.

The Scotland Under-21 international could be rewarded with a move to the Football League in the upcoming January transfer window.

Career to date…

House started his career at Aldershot Town but was snapped up by Reading in 2016. He signed his first professional contract with the Royals shortly after but played just once for their senior side.

He was loaned out to Swindon Town in 2019 and made six appearances for the Robins in League One, before having two separate loan spells at Dagenham and Redbridge.

House was released by Reading at the end of last season and spent the past summer weighing up his options as a free agent before Eastleigh came calling.

League One interest…

Charlton are now showing an interest and could see him as one for the future. The Addicks are going for promotion in the third tier and he would give them something different up front to Omar Bogle and Conor Washington.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side may have to see off competitions from Pompey and Ipswich to land his signature. They are also in the mix for promotion to the Championship and will be keen to boost their squad.

