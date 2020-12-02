Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney remains in interim charge of Derby County.

The Rams are in need of some reinforcements to their squad in January to help life them away from relegation danger in the Championship. Here are three United players they could look to sign, using Rooney’s links to Old Trafford-

Ethan Laird

The young defender has played twice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far in his career. Laird, who is an England youth international, would benefit from getting some first-team experience under his belt and should be looked at by Derby as someone to boost their defensive department.

He joined United at the age of nine and has been on their books ever since.

Ethan Galbraith

He signed a new three-year contract with Manchester United in October so is highly regarded by the Premier League giants. The 19-year-old is a regular for their Under-21’s and would be a decent loan signing by the Rams.

Galbraith, who is 19 years old, is also already a Northern Ireland international having been handed his international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg last year.

Derby need more depth and creativity in midfield. Galbraith would inject more energy and enthusiasm into the middle of the park so is a name they should keep an eye on.

Daniel James

A more senior option to the other two recommendations, but what a loan signing the Wales international would be for Derby.

He is the type of player that would help catapult up the league table under Rooney. However, would the ex-Swansea City man drop down a division this winter?



Will Derby give Rooney the job?