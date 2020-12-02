QPR have today announced that they’ve completed the purchase of a 27-acre site in Heston, which ‘will become the club’s training ground’.

The club have long been trying to find a new training ground.

After back-and-forth talks over the Warren Farm site, QPR have now acquired a new site based in Heston.

Club CEO Lee Hoos has told qpr.co.uk that the club’s development and youth sides are already training at the new site, with the first-team set to move over from Harlington soon.

READ: Arsenal ‘leave door open’ for Leeds United to sign £25m Championship ace

The news obviously pleased a lot of QPR fans.

It’s been a long time coming and it proves another step in the right direction for the West Londoners, who’ve experienced off-field controversy in the recent past.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to have their say on the views, and plenty are optimistic about how the new Heston site could help the club progress.

Here’s what they had to say:

Big big news this https://t.co/TrNFcwR9Iu — specy (@GeorgeCassidy) December 2, 2020

That’s one expensive garden centre https://t.co/VSkXkxQ9V8 — Joseph (@JWG92) December 2, 2020

Hopefully this contributes to a Premier League return!! — Alex 🇦🇲 (@alexburtonjour1) December 2, 2020

Announce champions league football in 4 years — Jay Palfreeman (@JayPalfreeman) December 2, 2020

Sell the land and buy Nahki Wells — Robert Tarrant (@taz_qpr) December 2, 2020

Will this actually make us able to defend — Harry (@harryspencerr) December 2, 2020