Speaking to Teesside Live this week, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has had his say on who he thinks will be promoted from the Championship this season.

Middlesbrough currently sit in 10th position and are five points off the Play Off places with a game in hand.

When asked who he thinks will be the teams to fear this campaign, Boro boss Neil Warnock stated he can’t see past the three sides who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

“It’s an open league this year, although there’s probably still a couple of teams that stand out,” he said.

“I don’t know how Norwich beat us, but it’s teams that can get a result like that when they’ve really got no right to get them, that do well. They tend to be the ones with the big squads, where they can rest players and bring players in.

“I think Norwich will probably be right up there, and then you’ve got Watford and Bournemouth too. They’re the three you’d look at because any of those could put a run of four or five wins together at any given time.

“I don’t see anybody below those three doing that, if I’m honest. But you’ve just got to hope that other teams play well against them and everybody keeps making it an even league.”

Norwich City and Bournemouth currently occupy the top two spots in the division whereas Watford sit in fifth and are just two points of the Canaries in first.