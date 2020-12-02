Former Barnsley, Leicester City and Swindon Town midfielder Jak McCourt has rejoined National League side Chesterfield.

The Spireites have recruited McCourt – also formerly of Torquay United, Port Vale, Northampton Town and of Chesterfield – along with Tom Whelan.

James Rowe’s side currently sit in 17th-place of the National League table.

McCourt, 25, was a product of the Leicester City youth academy.

After loan spells with Torquay and Port Vale, McCourt joined Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in January 2016 – a signing that excited fans, but ultimately didn’t pay off.

He featured just twice for the Tykes in all competitions and was released at the end of his short-term deal at the club, before linking up with Northampton Town.

McCourt made 26 League One appearances in the 2016/17 and with Chesterfield in the next, he made 34 appearances in League Two, scoring five.

He then left Chesterfield for Swindon Town and then Macclesfield, before now returning to Chesterfield.

Barnsley fans would’ve been hoping that McCourt’s signing in early 2016 would’ve paid off.

Having been recently released by Leicester, Barnsley took a chance on an unproven name and on this occasion, it didn’t prove worthwhile.

But this season under Valerien Ismael, Barnsley have played some exciting football and with some youngsters prospering in the side too.

They resume Championship duties with the visit of Bournemouth on Friday night.