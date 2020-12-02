Tonight, Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their strong run of form with a win over Millwall.

Tony Mowbray’s side have the chance to close the gap on the top six, with Blackburn Rovers currently six points adrift in 9th place.

Their opponents, Millwall, have drawn their last five consecutive games and will be looking to take all three points back to The Den.

Last time out

Blackburn made it two wins in a row at the weekend. The Championship’s top scorers defeated Barnsley 2-1 thanks to goals from Adam Armstrong and Sam Gallagher.

Predicted line-up

So, how could Rovers line up for tonight’s tie with Millwall? Here’s our predicted Blackburn starting 11:

Formation: 4-3-3 – It has been Mowbray’s go-to formation this season and it would be a surprise to see him change systems tonight.

Goalkeeper: Thomas Kaminski – Kaminski has made the number one shirt his own since signing in the summer and that is expected to continue tonight.

Right-back: Ryan Nyambe – The Blackburn academy graduate has played in 11 out of 14 Championship games so far this season.

Centre-backs: Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala – captain Lenihan has been a mainstay in Mowbray’s side, while Ayala is expected to be involved after time out through injury.

Left-back: Amari’i Bell – Barry Douglas came off injured in the win over Barnsley so Bell could be set for a start tonight.

Central midfielders: Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby and Joe Rothwell – former Norwich City man Johnson may come in for Tom Trybull after being benched at the weekend. Holtby and Rothwell have featured heavily and look likely to maintain their spots tonight.

Front three: Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong and Tyrhys Dolan – Armstrong will be one of the first names on the team sheet given his stunning goalscoring form. Brereton has also been impressing recently so will hope to keep his spot in the starting 11. Dolan was benched for Harvey Elliott at the weekend and could return to the side tonight.

Potential changes

Tony Mowbray could wait before starting Ayala, so Scott Wharton could start alongside Lenihan instead of the Spaniard.

Instead of Dolan or Elliott, Sam Gallagher could start for Blackburn after netting off the bench at the weekend.

Would you be happy with this Blackburn Rovers side? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Would you be happy with this line-up?