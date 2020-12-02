As per Football Insider, Airdrie star Thomas Robert – son of Newcastle United hero Laurent Robert – is attracting interest from the Championship.

20-year-old French forward Thomas Robert has started to make a name for himself since joining Airdrie in the summer.

Impressing in Scotland

Son of former Premier League winger Laurent, Robert opted to link up with the Scottish League One side despite interest from a host of top-level sides.

Now, it looks as though that decision is paying off. So far, Robert has netted two goals and laid on two assists in five league games for Airdrie. He has also notched up four appearances and an extra goal in the cup

It is said that Robert is now attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs. The report from Football Insider eludes to naming the clubs interested but adds that Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers are taking an interest in the youngster.

The report adds that Robert’s agent, Paul Tait, has been speaking to clubs from Scotland and England.

Big boots to fill

If Thomas can emulate the career of his father, he will quickly become a popular figure. Well known for his left-foot, Laurent Robert became a fan favourite with Newcastle United.

The retired former France international also spent time on loan with Portsmouth and had a short stint with Derby after breaking into senior football with PSG.

Over to you…

Championship fans, would you like to see Robert join your club? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the signing of Robert at your club?