It was a 3-0 victory for the Bluebirds as Neil Harris’ men eased to victory over Huddersfield Town last night in the Principality. That result also eased the pressure on Harris’ job with some fans having been wanting to see the back of him.

As it was, Cardiff ran out victors in a convincing performance against a below-par Huddersfield on Tuesday night. Here are three things we learned from their victory:

1) Ojo and Moore are vital

Liverpool loanee Ojo, and Welsh international Moore were a thorn in the sides of the Terriers all evening. There link up play lead to a couple of goals, both put away from the latter. If Neil Harris can keep them two fit, Cardiff may well be up there this season.

2) The playoffs aren’t to far beyond their grasp

The Bluebirds lost out in the playoffs last season. It would have been an incredible achievement from Harris is he’d have steered his side to promotion, after only taking over in November. The side from the Welsh capital haven’t had the best start to this season, but the last two wins could be the confidence booster they need, and steer them up the league tabletowards the playoffs.

3) Cardiff enjoy their home comforts

Even without a crowd Cardiff are enjoying their home games this season. The Bluebirds have won their last two games at home convincingly against Luton and Huddersfield respectively, scoring seven goals across the two games. No side will fancy a trip to the Cardiff City stadium at the moment.

To conclude, Cardiff put in a great performance last night. They identified and accepted that Huddersfield would dominate their ball, and remained patient for their chances. With the win last night, and the win on Saturday, it’s a good time to be a Cardiff fan. I for one wouldn’t rule them out of the playoffs, come the end of this season.