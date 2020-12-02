Almeria have an option to buy Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho next summer, as detailed in a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The ex-Portugal Under-21 international joined the Spanish second tier side on loan in September.

Carvalho, who is 23 years old, is likely to have played his last game for Nottingham Forest. He has made nine appearances for Almeria since his switch to Spain but hasn’t scored yet.

Big price tag…

The Reds smashed their transfer record to lure him to the City Ground in July 2018 from Benfica, forking out a hefty £13.5 million (as per transfermarkt).

He played 40 games in all competitions during his first season in England and chipped in with four goals. However, he only played 26 times last term and was then shipped out on loan in the last transfer window.

Forest fans will be frustrated that he hasn’t lived up to his price tag.

Ex-Benfica…

Carvalho started his career in the illustrious Benfica academy and rose up through the youth ranks with the Portuguese giants. He went onto play nine times for their senior side, having previously been a regular for their B team, and also had a loan spell at Vitoria.

Nottingham Forest have struggled this season and are in need of some inspiration. Perhaps Carvalho could have been that as there is no doubt he has quality.

It appears his time with the Reds is over unless Almeria opt against signing him at the end of his loan spell. It is a situation for supporters to keep an eye on.

