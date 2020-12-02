Cardiff City striker Robert Glatzel has spoken of Kieffer Moore’s summer transfer, with the out-of-favour striker saying his form is ‘hard to watch’.

The German was one of Neil Warnock’s last signings before his Cardiff City exit.

He arrived from Heidenheim and would featured 32 times in the Championship last time round, managing seven goals.

It forced Neil Harris into the transfer market last summer and he recruited Wigan Athletic and Wales striker Moore – the 28-year-old has already scored seven goals for the Bluebirds this season.

His arrival and recent form – five goals in his last five appearances for club and country – have seen Glatzel play a back-up role this season.

Having netted in last night’s win over Huddersfield Town, Glatzel spoke to Wales Online about his current situation at the club:

“It’s not easy, you always want to play. It’s not easy to sit on the bench most of the time,” he explained.

“You have to accept it and accept the challenge, not give up, give your best and that’s how it is to be a professional. That’s my situation at the moment. I have to keep working hard and wait for my chance to come.”

Glatzel started from the bench last night. It was his 11th appearances in the Championship this season but only three of those have been from the off.

“At the end of the day, it’s always the decision of the manager, but Kieffer is doing great for us,” continued Glatzel.

“I hope he continues to be great for us, because he is a very good player and important for us. But it’s not easy to watch, it is what it is.”

Cardiff next travel to Watford in the Championship this weekend.

After coming under pressure, Harris has guided his side to back-to-back wins in the league – scoring seven goals in the process and not conceding in either.

Glatzel did well to come on and score last night, but Moore’s form of late is what fans were hoping to see this season – it’ll be interesting to see Glatzel’s ‘situation’ come January.