Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town, put in a dreadful display, as they were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff City last night.

While the Terriers dominated possession, they were wasteful with their chances, and seemingly incapable of defending against the dangerous duo of Sheyi Ojo and Kieffer Moore. Here are three things we learned from their performance.

1. There’s still work to be done

Probably the most obvious thing we learned, but still nonetheless a reason. Last night’s performance from Huddersfield was dreadful, and possibly their worst display of the whole season. At the moment it seems like one step forward, and two steps backwards for Carlos Corberan’s men.

READ: Arsenal ‘leave door open’ for Leeds United to sign £25m Championship ace

2) Ryan Schofield is a shout for first choice goalkeeper

Ben Hamer missed three games after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. In them games Joel Pereira played one, which Huddersfield lost, and Ryan Schofield played two with the Terriers picking up four points from them games.

Hamer didn’t have a great performance last night, although it would be harsh to blame him, as the defence were equally as awful for the side from West Yorkshire.

Schofield looked good in the two games he played however, and Huddersfield picked up four points out of them games. Could this be food for though for Corberan, about who he starts in goal going forward?

READ: Steve Bruce deals ‘bitter’ transfer blow to former club Sheffield Wednesday

3) Dropping Isaac Mbenza was a mistake

This is a tough reason to put in, as Mbenza was probably dropped for fitness reasons. As the Belgian has played more football in the early months of this season than he did in the whole of last.

Nonetheless last night was an important game for Huddersfield, and although Mbenza was brought on at half-time, it could have been a different story if he started the game for Huddersfield, such is his impact on the team.

Ultimately, it was a woeful performance from Huddersfield last night, informing manager Carlos Corberan there is still work to be done. The next chance for Huddersfield to make things right is when they face QPR at the weekend.