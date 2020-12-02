Both Stoke City and Huddersfield Town will be eyeing potential signings this winter.

The Championship duo were both linked with Hibernian winger Martin Boyle in the last transfer window, as covered by The72, and should reignite their interest in him in January.

Big player…

Boyle, who is 27 years old, has scored three goals and gained six assists so far this season in the Scottish Premiership.

He has been a key player for the Edinburgh outfit over the past five years. He joined them on loan in 2015 in a move that was later made permanent.

The wide man has made 192 appearances for Hibs since moving to Easter Road and has chipped in with 33 goals. He played a key part in their Scottish Cup trimph in 2016 and then in their promotion to the top flight a year later.

Boyle started out at Montrose and broke into their first-team as a youngster in the lower leagues before earning a move to Dundee in 2012. He then spent three years on the books at Dens Park before moving to Hibs.

Ideal for the Championship…

Stoke are on the brink of the Play-Offs at the moment and could make a real go for it during the second-half of the season. Boyle would be ideal for the Potters and give them something different going forward.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, have seen their form dip over recent weeks and could do with something to pick them back up. The Terriers lost to Cardiff City last night and have slipped to 14th.

