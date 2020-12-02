Sheffield Wednesday are in need of some reinforcements this winter.

Tony Pulis’ side are lacking in quality and will no doubt look to strengthen their squad in January to boost their survival chances.

One player they were linked with in the last transfer window was experienced Championship midfielder Jackson Irvine, as covered by The72.

Still available…

The Australian international remains a free agent and is still an option for Sheffield Wednesday.

Irvine, who is 27 years old, was released by Hull City this past summer and has been weighing up his next move over the past few months.

He would be ideal for Wednesday at the moment and bringing him in on a free is a no brainer. He would inject some more energy and creativity into their midfield department.

Familiar face…

Irvine joined Hull in August 2017 from Burton Albion and made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions.

He lined up against the Owls a few times for the Tigers and the Brewers over the past few years so is a familiar name to their fans.

Sheffield Wednesday play tonight against Reading and are in need of a win. Their defender, Julian Borner, has told their website: “It will be a tough game versus Reading but yes, we need points and that is the main thing. I hope Wednesday we can pick up three points.”

If the Yorkshire side fail to win again their supporters will start to doubt their chances of climbing out of the relegation zone. Signing Irvine would help lift spirits at Hillsborough.

Should SWFC sign Irvine?