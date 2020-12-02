Portsmouth’s ‘soulless’ defeat to Blackpool has left fans frustrated, with the players and manager coming under fire.

In a game of few chances, Keshi Anderson’s second half strike was enough to sink The Blue’s at Bloomfield Road.

In a performance that has angered Portsmouth’s fans, the side failed to show any of the attacking threat of recent weeks that has seen them become League One’s top scoring team.

Kenny Jackett named a strong eleven, with the only change from last week’s draw to Oxford being Ryan Williams starting on the right wing, allowing Marcus Harness to play in a more advanced role in place of Ellis Harrison.

But as the game was reaching its final stages Pompey manager Jackett has once again come under fire for his use of the subs bench.

Fans were confused by the introduction of fullback Cameron Pring coming on to replace winger Ryan Williams.

As well as playing Pring out of position it represented a negative change, when the team should have been pushing for an equaliser.

Also, despite having the opportunity to use five subs, Jackett decided not to introduce Jordy Hiwula who was the only natural striker on Portsmouth’s bench.

It was a similar situation at home to Oxford last week where the forward was left on the sidelines when the team were searching for a winner.

In the league Hiwula has only played a total of 9 minutes for The Blues’ and is clearly not favoured by Kenny Jackett.

Which leaves fans begging the question of why he was brought into the team in the first place.

The loss leaves the side in 6th but with Sunderland having a game in hand, they may drop out of the play-off places.

Fan reactions are fuelled by on going discontent with the manager over the way the team play, and the fact that the club has failed to gain the promotion that was promised by the owners when Jackett arrived in 2017.

Here are some of the reactions from last night’s game:

Worst game of football I’ve ever watched #Pompey — Henry Woolf (@Woolfie_01) December 1, 2020

That was awful maybe the worst ever under Jackett as Blackpool were very poor as well. Worrying signs with such a hard run in. Strange again from Jackett bringing on Pring instead of Jordy baffles me. #pompey — Forgotten Pompey Goals (@pompey_goals) December 1, 2020

FT #Blackpool 1 #Pompey 0: What a turgid way to lose an unbeaten record away from home. Pompey caught on the break to concede and carried zero threat all game. Jackett's changes made a poor side even worse. Dreadful result going into 4 really tough games coming up. — Jim Bonner (@FrattonFaithful) December 1, 2020

That is two hours of my life I'll never get back. Totally unacceptable from the blues. And that, my fellow #Pompey fans, is why we'll never go up with Jackett in charge. Woeful. — Anthony Hesse (@PropPersonnel) December 1, 2020

Defeat for #Pompey in a miserable game. Lacked any sort of aggression or intensity in final third. Didn’t look like they wanted to score. Laboured display. MacGillivray comfortably the busier of the keepers. Blackpool’s keeper only had one save to make in the 94th — Niall McCaughan (@niallpfc) December 1, 2020

I've seen some poor #Pompey performances over the years. But tonight's is right up there… -No intensity

-No quality

-No impact from subs If we were to have snatched a point late on, it would have been daylight robbery of the highest order. — Ryan Honey (@ryanhoney9) December 1, 2020

@mrandrewmoon please ask Jackett the difficult questions. Why take off two attacking players for a defender and a holding midfielder. If he was giving Brown cover then why start him? Why not use Hiwula? #Pompey — Liam Wilkins (@LDW1891) December 1, 2020

A deserved defeat against a useful side. We were utterly terrible. #pompey — Mr L (@Lawro77) December 1, 2020

