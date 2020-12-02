Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was quizzed on whether the recent injury to Grant Hall would mean he would need a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

Grant Hall played the first of Middlesbrough’s opening three fixtures but picked up a calf injury in the third against his former side Queens Park Rangers.

He was out of action from the end of September until returning to the bench against Norwich in November. However he has now picked up another injury, keeping him out until March 2021.

When asked if Hall’s injury would effect Middlesbrough’s January transfer business, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed that he already has a centre-back at the club ready to take his place if needs be.

“You’re always looking,” he said. “But Woodsy [Nathan Wood] has done ever so well, so he has to be ready.

“He did well against Forest, he’s training hard. He’s chomping at the bit for an opportunity, so that wouldn’t worry me at all if any of the lads got injured.”

The 18-year old made his Championship debut last season at home to Birmingham City under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate, his first and only league appearance prior to the current campaign.

Warnock has been equally as impressed with the young centre-back and he has played in two league games already this season. He came on as a substitute against Bristol City at Ashton Gate and started the game against Nottingham Forest, helping Boro keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 home win.