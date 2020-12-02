Galatasaray hoping to ‘cut short’ Peter Etebo’s loan deal – likely to return to Stoke City
Stoke City could be about to welcome back Peter Etebo from his Galatasaray loan spell, with the Turkish club hoping to ‘cut short’ his deal.
Oghenekaro Etebo – or more casually known as Peter – joined Stoke from Feirense in the summer of 2018.
The Potters paid little over £6 million for the midfielder who signed on a five-year deal but since, Etebo has become an unwanted man at Stoke City.
Having featured 34 times in his maiden Championship season – the 2018/19 campaign – he managed just two goals, and would see himself out-of-contention for the next.
He featured 11 times in the first-half of last season before being shipped out on loan to Getafe, where he made a further 10 La Liga appearances.
Heading into this season, Michael O’Neill chose to send Etebo out to Turkey where he joined Galatasaray – he’s since made seven Turkish SuperLig appearances for the club.
But InsideFutbol reports that the Turkish giants are ready to send Etebo back to Stoke.
It’ll be a dismal return for Etebo who’s been labelled a Stoke City ‘flop’, but under new management and with Stoke seemingly looking good for a top-six spot, could Etebo have a future with the club?
At first, he didn’t seem at all suited to English football.
But the now 25-year-old could well return and could well impress O’Neill, in what’d be his first proper showing in-front of the Northern Irishman.
Stoke City resume Championship duties with a trip to Wycombe Wanderers tonight.