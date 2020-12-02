Stoke City could be about to welcome back Peter Etebo from his Galatasaray loan spell, with the Turkish club hoping to ‘cut short’ his deal.

Oghenekaro Etebo – or more casually known as Peter – joined Stoke from Feirense in the summer of 2018.

The Potters paid little over £6 million for the midfielder who signed on a five-year deal but since, Etebo has become an unwanted man at Stoke City.

Having featured 34 times in his maiden Championship season – the 2018/19 campaign – he managed just two goals, and would see himself out-of-contention for the next.

READ: Arsenal ‘leave door open’ for Leeds United to sign £25m Championship ace

He featured 11 times in the first-half of last season before being shipped out on loan to Getafe, where he made a further 10 La Liga appearances.

Heading into this season, Michael O’Neill chose to send Etebo out to Turkey where he joined Galatasaray – he’s since made seven Turkish SuperLig appearances for the club.

But InsideFutbol reports that the Turkish giants are ready to send Etebo back to Stoke.

READ: Steve Bruce deals ‘bitter’ transfer blow to former club Sheffield Wednesday

It’ll be a dismal return for Etebo who’s been labelled a Stoke City ‘flop’, but under new management and with Stoke seemingly looking good for a top-six spot, could Etebo have a future with the club?

At first, he didn’t seem at all suited to English football.

But the now 25-year-old could well return and could well impress O’Neill, in what’d be his first proper showing in-front of the Northern Irishman.

Stoke City resume Championship duties with a trip to Wycombe Wanderers tonight.