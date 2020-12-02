One of the stories of Watford’s summer was the arrival and immediate departure of Papa Gueye.

Watford had initially agreed a pre-contract deal with Gueye.

He was set to leave French outfit Le Havre and join Watford, but just 17 hours after his arrival at Vicarage Road, Marseille would come in and take the 21-year-old off their hands.

In a bizarre turn of events, Gueye would then be pictured holding a Marseille shirt less than 24 hours after he was pictured with a Watford shirt.

OM boss – former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas – has recently spoken to French outlet Le10 Sport about Gueye, saying:

“He’s an extraordinary player. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him for the future…We have a bit of rotation, but I trust him. He’s incredible at training.”

Meanwhile back at Watford, new manager Vladimir Ivic has guided the club to a strong start to the Championship season.

Following an untimely relegation, the Serb was appointed and was somewhat contested before he even began work.

Now though, as his side sit in 5th-place of the Championship table in time for tonight’s visit to the struggling Nottingham Forest, Ivic is seemingly doing a fine job.

The capture of Gueye would’ve been a welcome bonus going into the Championship.

But Watford claimed some money from the outcome and have since moved on – Villas-Boas remains a top manager and someone who could well bring the best out of Gueye.

It could make for painful watching from a Watford perspective though.