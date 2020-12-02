Sheffield Wednesday target Dwight Gayle will ‘not be available’ in January, as Newcastle United look set to block his transfer.

Football Insider has reported this morning that the Magpies are hoping to extend the striker’s deal at St James’ Park – which expires in the summer – and that his January exit ‘will be blocked’.

It comes after a season of speculation linking him with a loan move away from the club – Sheffield Wednesday have appeared in the most headlines.

The Owls had been linked with a January move but for Examiner Live journalist Dom Howson to play down the rumours.

Now though, with Newcastle reportedly unwilling to send Gayle out on loan in January, Wednesday’s hopes of landing the striker have all but come to an end anyway.

Tony Pulis is still waiting for his first win as Wednesday boss.

The Welshman has since proved a hit with fans after his replacing of Garry Monk – he’s taken two points from his opening three games and has seemingly steadied the ship.

But sitting in 23rd-place of the table, Pulis still has a lot of work to do to bring Wednesday out of the drop zone.

Reading will visit Hillsborough tonight and it’s a return for former striker Lucas Joao – the Portuguese striker has scored three in his last three and nine in the Championship this season.

It’ll be a tall order for Wednesday, but a win would lift them closer to safety.