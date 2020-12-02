Brentford striker Marcus Forss is a wanted striker with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin stating their interest, but Transfermarkt suggests his value is ‘little over’ £1.5 million.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene last season with AFC Wimbledon.

On loan, the now Finland international scored 11 goals in 18 League One games before picking up a season-ending injury, and returning to Brentford.

Now though, after Thomas Frank lost a host of attacking names in the summer, Forss has come into the starting line-up and is so far impressing.

READ: Arsenal ‘leave door open’ for Leeds United to sign £25m Championship star

Last night, he netted his fifth Championship goals of the season in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United – the Bees’ third straight win in the league takes them up to 4th.

Forss though could well be on the move in January.

Dortmund were cited with an interest in Forss last month and now TEAMtalk report that the German club are in ‘pole position’ to sign Forss, with Union Berlin also keen.

But according to Transfermarkt, Forss – who joined Brentford on a free following his West Brom release in 2017 – currently has a market value of just £1.62 million.

READ: PL outcast wanted by Sheffield Wednesday ‘could leave in January’, report suggests

Dortmund could well be eyeing up Forss in January because they expect to get him ‘on the cheap’.

Should Forss go on to reach double-figures this season and keep Brentford challenging then his value will no doubt increase, and so Dortmund could be looking to get their work done early and cost-effectively.

It’d obviously be an attractive destination for Forss, but for now he remains at Brentford, who this weekend host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.