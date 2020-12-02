Tranmere Rovers’ surge up the League Two table continues after their 1-0 win over Oldham Athletic last night.

The Whites have made it eight straight wins in all competitions after their victory at Boundary Park.

Another win…

James Vaughan’s goal in the first-half was enough for Keith Hill’s side to take the three points back to Prenton Park.

It has been some turn around for the Merseyside club and their new boss has now won all three of his games in charge since being chosen as the man to replace Mike Jackson.

Proven striker…

In Vaughan they have a striker who will score goals at League Two level if given the service. He has scored eight goals in 12 games in the league this term.

The ex-Sunderland and Bradford City man caught the eye again last night. Here is how the Tranmere fans reacted on Twitter to his performance and goal against Oldham-

You beautiful man — Ian Landers (@ianlanders90) December 1, 2020

What you doing to me James Vaughan? Smashing goals in and scrapping with Oldham players? I’m falling helplessly in love with you — Luke Roberts (@LukeyRoberts) December 1, 2020

We keep James Vaughan fit. We win the league, simple. — Liam (@LiamMcMullen32) December 1, 2020

James Vaughan is on 🔥 at the moment — Lee Dewey (@leedewey35) December 1, 2020

James Vaughan is winning the League 2 golden boot and there’s nothing that will change my mind — Will Gilbert (@TRFCWill) December 1, 2020

As comfortable a 1-0 as you will see. Plenty more to come from this group 👊 — Craig Perkins (@CraigPerkins17) December 1, 2020

Impressed with Hill so far, Tranmere fans?