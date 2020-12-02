Tranmere Rovers’ surge up the League Two table continues after their 1-0 win over Oldham Athletic last night. 

The Whites have made it eight straight wins in all competitions after their victory at Boundary Park.

Another win…

James Vaughan’s goal in the first-half was enough for Keith Hill’s side to take the three points back to Prenton Park.

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Sport

It has been some turn around for the Merseyside club and their new boss has now won all three of his games in charge since being chosen as the man to replace Mike Jackson.

Proven striker…

In Vaughan they have a striker who will score goals at League Two level if given the service. He has scored eight goals in 12 games in the league this term.

The ex-Sunderland and Bradford City man caught the eye again last night. Here is how the Tranmere fans reacted on Twitter to his performance and goal against Oldham-

