Second-half goals from Marcus Forss and Ivan Toney saw Brentford see off Rotherham United 2-0 last night.

The Bees are now unbeaten in eight games in the league after their victory at the New York Stadium.

Thomas Frank’s side have risen to 4th in the Championship table and are four points off the top.

Catching the eye…

The likes of Forss and Toney will be the ones getting the plaudits for the London side after last night, but one player who caught the eye again was Vitaly Janelt.

Shrewd signing…

He is turning into an inspired signing for Brentford and has impressed so far this season.

The German midfielder joined from Bochum in October and has adapted to life in England with ease. He is strong, powerful and has a useful left-foot which has seen him slot in nicely into the Bees’ side.

Janelt, who has played for Germany’s Under-21’s, will play a key part in their promotion push this term.

Here is how their fans reacted to his performance against the Millers-

Absolutely fantastic win @BrentfordFC. Rotherham were a decent side.

How good is Janelt!!! If he'd have scored from that corner it'd have been a 10/10 performance.

Norgaard won't just be able to walk straight back into this side. — Red Bee (@OneRedBee) December 1, 2020

Impressed with Janelt, Brentford fans?