Ex-Huddersfield Town man Emile Smith-Rowe could make January return – Crystal Palace, Fulham also keen
Arsenal and ex-Huddersfield Town midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe could be in line for a Yorkshire return after Mikel Arteta stated his loan plans for the 20-year-old.
Smith-Rowe spent the second-half of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town – it proved to be his best first-team experience to date after featuring 19 times in the Championship, scoring twice.
He was a favourite under Danny Cowley before his untimely sacking and now, having returned to Arsenal, Smith-Rowe looks to be heading for a January exit.
Given his previous experience at Huddersfield and the success he saw there, Arsenal may consider the John Smith’s Stadium as a viable destination for another Smith-Rowe loan spell in January.
But the Englishman faced a contested summer – both Crystal Palace and Fulham were touted with an interest, whilst French Ligue 1 side Monaco were involved.
Whether the Premier League or the Championship will be the preferred destination for Smith-Rowe is unknown.
A Championship return though – more so a Huddersfield Town return – seems plausible.
Smith-Rowe blossomed at the club last year and now under the watchful eye of Carlos Corberan, an attacking-minded player like Smith-Rowe would surely prevail once more in this new-look Huddersfield side.
It’ll be interesting to see his movements in January – he’s a quality player and someone who could well become an England star in the future, but he’s some progression to make yet.