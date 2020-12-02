Arsenal have reportedly ‘made no contact’ with Norwich City over Emi Buendia, seemingly ‘leaving the door open’ for the previously linked Leeds United.

The Argentine was subject to a summer of speculation.

It was Leeds United who were seemingly most interested in the 23-year-old, but they were deterred by Norwich’s steep £25 million price-tag.

Since then, Buendia endured a tough start to the Championship season.

READ: PL outcast wanted by Sheffield Wednesday ‘could leave in January’, report suggests

Under Daniel Farke, the Canaries look strong, but Buendia looked as though he was biting his tongue after his failed summer move to the Premier League.

But he’s since returned to form – he’s scored two gols in his last five appearances for Norwich and is once again showing why both Leeds and Arsenal were, or are interested in him.

Recently though, it’s been reported that Arsenal have ‘added’ Buendia to their shortlist.

But football.london reports that Arsenal have made ‘no contact’ with Norwich over Buendia and that his January exit is ‘wholly dependent’ on the Championship club.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

Despite netting just once in the Premier League last season, Buendia showed in his 36 appearances for Norwich that he’s a quality player.

His South American flair was something that excited Norwich fans and they weren’t surprised at all to see the likes of Leeds sniffing around him.

His price-tag initially seemed a bit steep though.

He could well be moved on in January but if Norwich are eager to cash in, they might need to lower the price, and try to entice Leeds and Arsenal into a bidding war.

Norwich head to Luton Town in the Championship tonight, where they’ll look to extend their lead at the top of the table.