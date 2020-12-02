Speaking to Lancs Live, Preston North End manager Alex Neil has said star defender Patrick Bauer looks to have suffered a “really bad injury” in their 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

In the dying embers of Preston North End’s win over Bournemouth, Patrick Bauer was stretchered off with what looks to be a serious injury.

An impressive win marred by injury

The Lilywhites lead Bournemouth 3-0 at one stage, with Tom Barkhuizen netting in the first half and Scott Sinclair scoring a stunning long-range strike. Centre-back Bauer made it three with what ended up being the decisive goal.

Jason Tindall’s side rallied back and pulled it back to 3-2 through Junior Stanislas and Sam Surridge. However, they were unable to pull it back and Preston secured all three points.

While PNE took the points back to Deepdale, the club will be nervously waiting on news regarding the severity of Bauer’s injury.

Alex Neil’s early reaction

After the game, Preston boss Alex Neil spoke to Lancs Live about the injury to Bauer – who was stretchered off while being given gas and air. He said:

“We are naturally devastated, disappointed and upset for Patrick Bauer.

“It looks like his Achilles and as if it’s going to be a really bad injury, so obviously the squad, myself and everybody connected with Preston North End is upset obviously.

“Because when he’s available he’s an ever-present and a big character for us. Seeing him with a bad injury is upsetting for everyone, we want to look after him as best as we can and get him back which I’m sure he’ll come through.

“To be honest he’s inconsolable at the moment. He’s gutted because it’s a lot to get your head around when you’re a competitor and a football.

“I think you always consider the worst at that stage as well, but we’ll look after him and get him the best treatment we can. I didn’t see it [the challenge]. I just saw him really in distress which is highly unusual for the likes of Patrick.”

Centre-back options

Without Bauer, Preston’s centre-back options will be more limited.

The door will open for either Jordan Storey or Paul Huntington to nail down a spot in the side, so it will be interesting to see how Neil deals with Bauer’s absence if it is as severe as he expects.