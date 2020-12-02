Luton Town have confirmed on their official club website that new signing Gabriel Osho has joined National League side Yeovil Town on a short-term loan deal.

Two weeks ago, Luton Town confirmed the signing of 22-year-old Osho on a free transfer.

The young defender had been a free agent following his departure from fellow Championship side Reading, where he opted against signing a new deal.

Now, it has been confirmed that Osho will spend a short stint on loan away from Kenilworth Road. The Hatters new boy has linked up with National League side Yeovil Town on loan until January.

Not the only Hatter heading to Yeovil

Osho is not the only Luton starlet linking up with the Glovers. Young forward Josh Neufville has also joined Nathan Jones’ old club as he looks to get more senior experience under his belt.

Game-time needed

Upon the announcement of Osho and Neufville’s loan moves, Jones spoke to the club’s official website about the deals. The Luton Town boss said:

“Gabby has come in and proved to us that he can be a real good addition to the squad. We just felt he needed some game time prior to January and we were able to get him out to a good club in Yeovil.

“With Josh, we want to get him experience and the higher we can get him that, the better he is.

“Going down to Yeovil means that he gets a good experience of staying away. He has a mate initially in Gabby and I obviously know that they’ve got a good tradition with young players having been there myself. So, he can only benefit and help Yeovil at the same time.”

Instantly involved

While Neufville missed out, Osho made his debut for Yeovil on Tuesday night. The Luton man played all 90 minutes but Darren Sarll’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Eastleigh.

