Troy Parrott is one of the many upcoming talented players at Tottenham Hotspur, who is this season on loan at Millwall.

The Irish international is rated highly at the London club and is considered to be a future prospect for Spurs once the striker has gained valuable experience on loan.

Parrott joined Championship side Millwall at the start of this campaign to give him an opportunity at regular first team action.

On his Millwall debut in October, the striker injured his ankle in a Carabao Cup clash with Burnley.

The 18-year-old was sidelined for six weeks and he didn’t get the opportunity to make his full Championship debut for the Lions until last Wednesday night against Reading.

Parrott played just over an hour on his first league start for Millwall and team mate Jed Wallace applauded the youngster’s performance and quality.

“On the positive side I thought Troy was brilliant, you can see the quality he brings, the footballing brain he has – he’s only going to get better,” said Wallace to News at Den.

“He’s 18 and he’s playing that well already, on the back of being out for eight weeks. Troy was someone that within the first 15 minutes of his first training session I knew the quality that he had, the intelligence he has.

“I’m looking forward to playing with him more.”

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has also heaped praise on the 18-year-old. Robinson told Football Insider that the striker will ‘score a lot of goals’ for Gary Rowett’s side this season.

“We know what an exceptional player he is,” said Robinson.

“It is just unfortunate for him that Spurs have a lot of exceptional players already at the club while he is still learning his trade. There just wasn’t enough room in the squad for him so I think it was a very sensible move to send him out on loan.

“To get his first start is massive and when he is fit he will play every game.”

The ex England keeper continued, “we will be talking a lot more about him this season. He will get a lot of rave reviews for his performances and his goal scoring.

“It is a move that works for everyone. I think he will come back next summer, having scored a lot of goals and won a lot of friends.”

Still at 18, Parrott has plenty of time to become a proven goalscorer in English football. The highly rated finisher performed impressively for Tottenham’s youth teams in the last few seasons, scoring plenty of goals.

These performances gave him the opportunity to be in with the club’s first team last season under Jose Mourinho, where he made four appearances in all competitions.

At international level, Parrott has been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland national team to date and is considered to be one of the country’s brightest prospects.

Hopefully the youngster can stay fit for the Lions and progress his game further with the more minutes he plays. He is certainly a striker to keep an eye on over the coming years.