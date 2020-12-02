It was another sorry evening at the office for Bradford City tonight at Valley Parade. The 2-1 loss against high-flying Cheltenham Town meant the Bantams dropped a place closer to relegation and to a third, consecutive loss.

For those Bradford City fans brave enough to watch the game on iFollow, it was a painful defeat to take bearing in mind that the West Yorkshire side actually looked tidy in spells.

Bradford City 1 – 2 Cheltenham Town – how it unfolded

Local lad-turned-veteran Clayton Donaldson (23′) gave the home-side Bantams a first-half lead after nodding home Callum Cooke’s floated delivery. In truth, City were looking much better than in recent games.

However, that vital period just before the half-time whistle saw Cheltenham draw level. Alfie May (45′) twisted and turned before sending a deflected effort past Richard O’Donnell and into the far corner.

That at least set the second period up as a game either side could win. It was the visitors who got that important winner with Ben Tozer’s long throw finding sub Chris Clements who headed home (76′) with a goal that proved to be the winner.

What Stuart McCall had to say

📺 REACTION | Hear from Stuart McCall who felt his side's effort deserved more from the game – following a 2-1 defeat to @CTFCofficial. ➡️ | Watch – IN FULL: https://t.co/nNCzbEUzSF#BCAFC | #CityForAll | @smithbutleruk pic.twitter.com/kKhp0AUkVy — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) December 1, 2020

What Bradford City fans had to say

A third, consecutive defeat is bound to get at fans and make them critical. Watching sides above you eke a point is bad enough; it is worsened when you slide closer to the relegation mud that has a tendency to drag you in and keep you there. With that in mind, this snapshot of Bantam fans is not happy:

Oddly enough,first half we played better than we have for a while. Looking grim now #bcafc — Labeeb Aslam (@nottmbantam) December 1, 2020

This is just getting embarrassing now, sack McCall and bring back Phil Parkinson. #BCAFC #McCallOut — Albert Jennings (@albertj8635) December 1, 2020

6 Cheltenham players played 120 mins on Saturday. And 1 did 105. Then travelled 200+ miles and still did us on our own patch. #bcafc @JamieRaynor McCalls excuses dont wash. https://t.co/GiHiGRWMPm — Nige (@nige_withabeard) December 1, 2020

Stuart mate, #bcafc could sign a free agent tomorrow and I guarantee they'll be fitter than Gareth Evans. — Chris Tempest (@TempestTown) December 1, 2020

Has stuart Mcall been sacked yet? #bcafc — ed clough (@CloughEd) December 1, 2020

@bbcwys I guess Covid & salary cap hasn’t affected the 20 clubs above us? #bcafc — Jon F (@summatandnowt) December 1, 2020

Time to go McCall #BCAFC — Alex (@AH2499_) December 1, 2020

I think what’s more galling than anything about the current #bcafc situation is that the whole division is at best mediocre. Yet in the time the club have had since March they’ve managed to make us just about worse than anyone else. Our best players are a handful of youngsters! — HarrogateBantam31 (@HBantam31) December 1, 2020

#bcafc its soul destroying that if you offered me 22nd position right now id snap your hand straight off 😣 — Jack Hepworth (@jhepworthtwitta) December 1, 2020

Don’t buy the injuries excuse as were hardly pulling up trees with a fully fit squad. #BCAFC @BBCWYS — Jas Singh (@JasBratfud) December 1, 2020

@officialbantams I'm willing to renew my season ticket once again for L2 football next season. Over to you. #bcafc — Andyone (@firthya) December 1, 2020

Simple question: are Bradford City staying up or going down?