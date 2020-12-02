It was another sorry evening at the office for Bradford City tonight at Valley Parade. The 2-1 loss against high-flying Cheltenham Town meant the Bantams dropped a place closer to relegation and to a third, consecutive loss.

For those Bradford City fans brave enough to watch the game on iFollow, it was a painful defeat to take bearing in mind that the West Yorkshire side actually looked tidy in spells.

Bradford City 1 – 2 Cheltenham Town – how it unfolded

Local lad-turned-veteran Clayton Donaldson (23′) gave the home-side Bantams a first-half lead after nodding home Callum Cooke’s floated delivery. In truth, City were looking much better than in recent games.

However, that vital period just before the half-time whistle saw Cheltenham draw level. Alfie May (45′) twisted and turned before sending a deflected effort past Richard O’Donnell and into the far corner.

That at least set the second period up as a game either side could win. It was the visitors who got that important winner with Ben Tozer’s long throw finding sub Chris Clements who headed home (76′) with a goal that proved to be the winner.

What Stuart McCall had to say

What Bradford City fans had to say

A third, consecutive defeat is bound to get at fans and make them critical. Watching sides above you eke a point is bad enough; it is worsened when you slide closer to the relegation mud that has a tendency to drag you in and keep you there. With that in mind, this snapshot of Bantam fans is not happy:

Simple question: are Bradford City staying up or going down?

Staying up.

Just, but up.

Going down.

Replan your SatNav.