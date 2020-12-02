Sheffield Wednesday face a tough test up against high flying Reading tonight.

Tony Pulis is looking for his first win as Wednesday manager and I’ve had a look at his options for the starting team.

Goalkeeper…

In goal it is likely to be Joe Wildsmith as Kieron Westwood struggles with injury.

He impressed on Saturday against Stoke.

Defenders…

Four at the back has been Pulis’ go to since he took over at Wednesday.

With Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Aden Flint unlikely to be fit enough to start, the back four will likely be the same.

Midfield…

Kadeem Harris impressed on his return. He added real quality to the wing for the Owls and looked a threat throughout.

Liam Shaw looked strong during his first start.

Shaw’s presence, alongside Massimo Luongo, allowed Barry Bannan to play further forward, something Pulis has been keen to see.

Izzy Brown may get his first start under Pulis tonight. Brown offers the potential to play the linking role between midfield and attack in a 4-4-1-1.

Forwards…

Callum Paterson started up top on the weekend but looked isolated at times.

Jordan Rhodes was the focus of many people’s attention after the game. Rhodes came on at half-time but was taken off late on.

Pulis was quick to brush this off and state it was done to help the team out.

Josh Windass is serving the last match of his 3-match ban this evening.

Predicted lineup (4-4-1-1)

Wildsmith, Palmer, Lees, Borner, Van Aken, Harris, Bannan, Luongo, Reach, Brown, Paterson.