It was always going to be a hard task for an injury-ravaged Bradford City side against high-flying Cheltenham Town. That is exactly how it proved to be – the Bantams going down 2-1 at Valley Parade.

That defeat, a third on the bounce, leaves the West Yorkshire side in 21st place in the table. That drop of one place edges them closer to the relegation places – City are just two points safe of there.

Three things learned from Bradford City defeat vs Cheltenham

1. City seem shot of confidence

Despite going into the lead courtesy of local lad-turned-veteran Clayton Donaldson, the game quickly descended into sickening deja-vu. Disjointed attacking play that, like the best Ponzi schemes, offered much but delivered little was on display…again. Defensive frailties were there to see…again. Tonight wasn’t pretty; it wasn’t pretty at all.



2. Balanced Scales gives fans some hope.

In a match littered with low-points and scattered with disappointment, there were glimpses of hope. Leeds United loanee Bryce Hosannah looked to be one of the Bantams biggest threats but a lot of praise must be levelled at 18-year-old midfielder Kian Scales. He is a youth academy product at Valley Parade who signed a one-year deal in July this year. City might want to revisit that deal and its length sooner, rather than later.



3. The fans are not happy.

A third loss on the trot is bound to get at fans and get them critical. Watching sides above you eke a point is bad enough; it is worsened when you slide closer to the relegation mire. With that in mind – this snapshot of Bantam fans is not happy:

Come January I’m calling it now McCall will come out and say we won’t be pressured into making any rash signings he only wants the right players #bcafc — Unknown (@man252009) December 1, 2020

The club now finds itself in a situation whereby there’s no chance we can afford to see off McCall because of the recent contract renewal. So for him to go he has to walk away. But that won’t happen. Mismanagement. On and off the pitch. #bcafc — Tom (@tomscrawford) December 1, 2020

If McCall loves the club as much as he says, he should walk #bcafc — William Lodge (@WLodge_39) December 1, 2020

BRE’s stealing a wage, DMH’s stealing a wage, McCall needs to get put down. What’s more? #bcafc — N (@cressaldinho) December 1, 2020

Where will the Bantams finish this season?