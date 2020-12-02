It was always going to be a hard task for an injury-ravaged Bradford City side against high-flying Cheltenham Town. That is exactly how it proved to be – the Bantams going down 2-1 at Valley Parade.

That defeat, a third on the bounce, leaves the West Yorkshire side in 21st place in the table. That drop of one place edges them closer to the relegation places – City are just two points safe of there.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Three things learned from Bradford City defeat vs Cheltenham

1. City seem shot of confidence

Despite going into the lead courtesy of local lad-turned-veteran Clayton Donaldson, the game quickly descended into sickening deja-vu. Disjointed attacking play that, like the best Ponzi schemes, offered much but delivered little was on display…again. Defensive frailties were there to see…again. Tonight wasn’t pretty; it wasn’t pretty at all.

2. Balanced Scales gives fans some hope.

In a match littered with low-points and scattered with disappointment, there were glimpses of hope. Leeds United loanee Bryce Hosannah looked to be one of the Bantams biggest threats but a lot of praise must be levelled at 18-year-old midfielder Kian Scales. He is a youth academy product at Valley Parade who signed a one-year deal in July this year. City might want to revisit that deal and its length sooner, rather than later.

3. The fans are not happy.

A third loss on the trot is bound to get at fans and get them critical. Watching sides above you eke a point is bad enough; it is worsened when you slide closer to the relegation mire. With that in mind – this snapshot of Bantam fans is not happy:

Where will the Bantams finish this season?

Top half.

Miraculous turnaround.

Bottom half.

Dead certs for it.

Related.

Darkest doom.